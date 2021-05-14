Rafa Nadal took revenge on Zverev and is in the semi

Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis player number 3 in the world, had his revenge this Friday and took revenge on the German Alexander Zverev (6th), who left him out of the Masters 1000 in Madrid in the quarterfinals, after beating him solidly by 6-3 and 6-4. Thus he qualified for the semi-final of the Masters 1000 in Rome for the 12th time in his career.

Rafa had just lost three times with the German, but this time he was able to end that streak in a match that lasted exactly two hours where he remained solid showing his high level of play, very different from Wednesday, when he felt uncomfortable and won with just. During the game he had a 72% effectiveness in the first service, saved nine break points against, an ace and did not convert any double faults.

Their last confrontation took place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, where the German was vastly superior and Rafa could do nothing, who could not deploy his game, because he fell 6-4 and 6-4. Later, Zverev was crowned champion of the tournament after beating Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

Nadal in the semifinal will surprisingly face the American Reilly Opelka, the great revelation of the tournament, that with his two meters 14 centimeters along with his great serve and his tranquility managed to beat the Argentine, Federico Delbonis, in a tight 7-5 and 7-6.

Reilly Opelka rival of Rafael Nadal in the semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Rome. (EFE)

