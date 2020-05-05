The one that painted as a momentous season has finally blown up, and Rafael Nadal (Manacor, 33 years old) contemplates with regret the scorching effect of the pandemic. Come on, come on guys! That at eight o’clock I can go for a walk and I’m even excited now! ”Says the Balearic tennis player, who reflects for EL PAÍS by videoconference from his home in Porto Cristo (Mallorca).

Question. He recently expressed his disappointment that tennis players could not train. Have you been able to start?

Answer. He was not disappointed, that nobody is wrong. I understand that you can not train, but we are at a time when everything is very sensitive. Any comment or message you can give is politicized, and those who feel attacked take it badly. I am one more citizen, who pays his taxes here, so I have as much right as anyone to comment. It seems that there is a moment when you cannot comment and everything becomes political, and what I simply said is that I believed that when people are going to work, to work, to build … A mountaineer or a triathlete have the ability to go to train alone and I am not demanding anything, because tennis is not the first sport that must come back, since in the end we need to be at least two to play, but there are sports that are totally individual, like any another job. Why can’t an athlete go running alone? This is our job.

The new normal? I don’t believe in it. I like the old one, with adaptations

P. So, nuanced message …

R. I wasn’t saying that I couldn’t go surfing, because it’s not my job, but that a professional surfer is going to surf… why not? I’ve been clear, but then things are forgotten. The highest priority is saving lives and health, and sport, for me, takes a third plane; nor do I have it in my head, as long as things are done in an orderly manner. I understand that everyone is confined, but in the end this is our job. It makes little sense that there are people gathered in one place, complying with all the measures, and that we cannot do it even though we can comply with them more strictly. Sport has been treated unanimously, all sports equally, and I believe that this should not be the case, and not all communities are treated equally.

P. If all this was seen to come, why has nothing been done to prevent it?

R. The economic situation is not saved, because according to which activities, such as tourism, they will not be able to be saved. The world is experiencing a pandemic, so people cannot travel and that is an inevitable situation, but I understand that at the level of saving lives things could have been done differently. If preventive measures had been taken earlier, all the extreme measures we have taken later would have been avoided. That they don’t take it as a criticism of a government, because in the end all this has overcome me too. I didn’t think I was going to live something like that, either, and so the mea culpa; I was ready to play in Indian Wells without thinking about the one that was coming upon us …

Many are going to lose their jobs and we all have to show solidarity

P. The wave was too big, wasn’t it?

R. Nobody expected it, but the people who send here should have access to all this information, and in this sense I do believe that there has been an error. I am usually wrong and I recognize my mistakes, and it humanizes us to recognize them. I am not being an opportunist, but simply the situation is beyond me too; I do not have the information and decide only on myself. The situation has overwhelmed us all, and not only Spain. It is the same as if I lose a game and Federer and Djokovic also do it… I cannot excuse that they have also lost it. Everyone has done it wrong.

P. The latest data is more optimistic. Are you too?

R. We have the data we have and we are in the situation we are in. Luckily, we are better than two months ago and that is the consolation. I am nobody to value what they have done politically. I am very satisfied with how my president has done it [la socialista Francina Armengol]; they did not let her, but she wanted to close flights because we understood that, as an island, we had a greater capacity to protect ourselves. I think we’ve been late to some situations, and once you’re late … It’s human. It was very difficult to hit. Only a few have been correct.

P. It points directly to globalization. Has it gotten out of hand?

R. When situations like this occur, then there is a lot of demagoguery and we become very hypocritical. What has happened is that a virus has come and touched us all. Humanity was not ready, and this is reality. Of course there are areas that we must take care of more! For example, nature and the planet, without a doubt, but I do not think it is a common denominator or a cause-effect. What has happened has happened and it has to be a lesson for us. I think we can learn from these difficult moments.

P. And what is the best lesson you draw?

R. How tremendously lucky we are and how lucky we are to live in this great country. There are people who are better than others, of course, but within what fits, we are a safe country in which there is not much crime and in which, within what fits, most people live more or less well. When these things happen, there comes a time when we have to value not only the negative. We have been receiving negative messages every day for two months and in the end that affects us morally and leads us to think that we do not live in a great country, and I disagree.

P. What should be done to somehow recompose the puzzle?

R. We have a good welfare state, which we must protect more than ever because a very tough economic and social situation is coming, in which many people will suffer. Many are going to lose their jobs and you have to be supportive, and you have to help from all sectors, labor and business, the Government … We all have to be supportive. If companies are not protected, workers are not going to be protected either. You have to find a balance to continue living in a country that, in my opinion, is admired in most parts of the world. We will have to try again to become a destination country again, because our tourism is a motor and now it is totally destroyed. We will have to reinvent ourselves and know how to do good campaigns, good publicity, and know how to sell ourselves well again. We cannot underestimate ourselves. We have to project confidence to the outside because otherwise we are going to suffer a lot. We have to work on this already.

I hope we learn, but soon we will complain again about nonsense

P. In some way, have you also been rediscovered or seen doing things out of the ordinary?

R. Of course I have found myself doing things that I did not do, because I was never at home! I like to be here, but sharing things with mine and my friends. Suddenly, my activity has been stopped one hundred percent. For everyone it has been a shock. We are used to traveling, but there are people who work in an office and they have become a little less complicated. It was difficult for me to adapt at the beginning, but later I have picked up the rhythm; I have done a double session again, in the morning and in the afternoon, and I have set time and recovered my routines; I have also stopped watching the news and that has been a very important advance.

P. He started playing emotionally. Have you come back?

R. I am a sentimental person, who is affected by things, and seeing so many people suffering so much, so many people who have lost family members without even being able to say goodbye … In the end, being able to hug your brother or sister alleviates something for you of pain, and imagine that they could not do it … You have to be positive and keep moving forward. There is no other choice. I am a super lucky guy. Here we have not waged the same health campaign as in other communities and the feeling of security is greater.

P. Sport, in general, has turned upside down. Do you think that the athlete’s perception has changed?

R. I honestly think I’ve almost always been around people. Here, where I live, I am a close person and I lead a normal life. During all this time I have not stopped recording videos and videos and videos for people who are having a hard time, and on an economic and social level I help what I can. Between Pau [Gasol] And I have joined the Red Cross Responde project and we are trying to unite as many people as possible to create something beautiful. I am very grateful for the collaborative level of everyone: athletes, artists, companies, federations, citizens … I cannot name some of them because they have asked me for discretion.

I don’t think I’ll be on a track again this year. I sign back for 2021

P. After all this, do you consider that we will be stronger and better, as they say, or are you rather skeptical?

R. I don’t believe in the new normal. I like the old normality, but with adaptations. Learning from everything that has been happening to us. Human beings have a good thing, the great capacity for adaptation, but they also have a bad one, a great capacity for forgetfulness. Sometimes we forget about the bad things and how good we are when we are well. I just hope this is all an apprenticeship, but unfortunately I’m afraid we will complain about any nonsense soon. It is the reality of the human being, we have that defect. In the end we only value how well you are healthy when you are sick; we only value how lucky we are to be able to have food on the table every day when we lack that food; We only value how good we are when we can share a simple meal with friends or family when we cannot.

P. And, tomorrow, will we see him on a track again this year?

R. Hopefully, but I don’t think so. Unfortunately … I sign to be ready for 2021. Hopefully. I’m more concerned with the Australian Open than what happens later this year. 2020 I see it practically lost. I hope to be able to start next year. I wish it so.