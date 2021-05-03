Rafa Nadal talks about Carlos Alcaraz: “He has very positive and appropriate values ​​for society”

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal He valued the possibility of being able to measure himself against his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image in a hypothetical second round crossover. The current number two in the world spoke wonders of the young Spanish promise: “Alcaraz is a very young player with a great present and an even better future. He has very positive and appropriate values ​​for today’s society. He can be a good example and well, obviously, if he came to play against me it would be very important for him. The only thing I can do is keep working and be able to compete at my best level since the beginning of the tournament. I hope so “, said the Balearic player in words collected by Tennis TV.