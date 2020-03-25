Rafa Nadal has shared with his followers a publication in which he appears cooking, another of his great hobbies. “Today is also the time for me and my wife to cook”, says the one from Manacor, along with two images in which the 12-time champion of Roland Garros is seen in the kitchen. Also, remind everyone of the importance of staying home to win this fight against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

Soccer and fishing are some of Rafa Nadal’s great passions. But in addition to, of course, tennis, Manacor also enjoys cooking a lot and judging by the latest images he has shared with his nine million followers on social networks, he is not bad at all. “Hi everyone! Here I am again … today it is also time to cook for me and my wife … See if you know what I was doing .. The answer later … I hope you are all well and at home taking care of yourself. Strength and courage », says Nadal in his message on Instagram.

Nadal, accustomed to constantly traveling to attend different tournaments, is taking advantage of spending all his time at home to put his hobby of cooking into practice. A hobby that he had already confessed on some occasion, especially during his participation in Wimbledon, where unlike other events, he stays in an apartment. During the London tournament it is common to see Rafa Nadal going to the supermarket and later cooking, moments he has shared with his followers.