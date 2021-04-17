Rafa Nadal stumble and defeat at the hands of Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Marters de Montecarlo

Rafael Nadal had reached the semifinals of Monte Carlo Masters in 14 of the 15 editions in which it had participated to date. However, on this occasion, the Russian Andrei Rublev He has dropped him from the tournament in the quarterfinals, with the result of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2.

The Russian tennis player reached his second consecutive semi-final in a Masters 1000 with great tennis, a high level of play that developed the Spanish, with whom he had lost on the two previous occasions in which they had faced, both on hard court.

The last quarterfinal match of the day started with Rafa Nadal somewhat imprecise with his right, somewhat lethargic and weak at service in the first game, which resulted in the first service break of the match for Andrey Rublev.

After a surprising 2-0 in the first stages of the match, the Spaniard recovered in the third game with better feelings and a higher percentage of first services, since this aspect was quite poor at the start of the match for Nadal.

In the fourth game, Nadal could be seen much more intense, settled and quick with his legs, benefits that led the Balearic tennis player to break the blank serve to the Russian tennis player.

This slight improvement was a mirage, since Rafael Nadal was again very irregular at the end of the first set, accumulating up to five double faults, with an exalted Andrey Rublev upside down that handcuffed the Balearic from the back of sight and was able to force the Balearic to play points from short rallies, most of which fell on the Russian’s side.

The first act, which lasted thirty-eight minutes, ended with a resounding 6-2 for Andrey Rublev who showed signs of greater freshness, solidity, variety of blows and greater consistency than a gripped Rafael Nadal.

The second set continued with the same trend, Rublev broke for the fourth time the service to a Nadal who was very tense and the Russian knew how to move very well in a situation that was marked by Nadal’s doubts, who evidenced that circumstance with his body language and low tone.

Andrey Rublev, who had not beaten Nadal a set in their two previous meetings, followed with a very versatile game taking Rafael Nadal to the limit of his possibilities and he asserted his consistent serve in the five break options that the Spaniard had, thus establishing a 4-2 in favor of the Russian in the second round.

The negative trend for Rafael Nadal changed when he got four consecutive games, including two service breaks by the Russian tennis player, and the Balearic Islands made a great comeback with a 6-4 in the second set just when the lights came on, due to lack of visibility, on the center court of Montecarlo.

The first game of the third and final set returned to elucidate Rafael Nadal’s fragility on serve, as Rublev again broke his serve, to make it 1-0, and was the fifth time he had done so during the match.

The third set showed an acceleration from Rublev. Far from accusing the impact of the loss of the second set and Nadal’s resistance, the Russian let go and established 3-1 in the favorable score for the Russian, it was the first time in the third set that the server maintained his service . It unbalanced the game.

Rublev was increasing the level leaning on his powerful right and was insurmountable against Nadal, which ended a great game, but the Russian played one of the best matches that is remembered on clay.

The third set, which ended 6-2 for Rublev, showed an incredible level of the Russian against a fighter and fierce Nadal how little he could do to counteract such a high level of tennis.

With this defeat, it is for Nadal the second time that he has not reached the semifinals in his sixteen appearances in the Monte Carlo tournament.

Andrey Rublev, trained by the Spanish Fernando Vicente Fibla, will face the Norwegian Casper Ruud in the semifinals, who beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3.