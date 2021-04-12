Rafa Nadal staying in a house during the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Updated 04/12/2021 – 16:02

The option of staying in houses instead of the official hotel was taken advantage of in Monte Carlo by residents of the Principality as Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverer.

Next week, at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, more players will opt for houses instead of having their bubble in the official hotel of the organization.

Among those who will choose this option, as MARCA has learned, are Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreo and Marcel Granollers, among others. Other members of the ‘Armada’ with an apartment in Barcelona could follow in his footsteps. They will have to fill out a form and provide their address.

In addition, according to the marked protocols, They will have to pass more PCR tests than the players staying at the hotel. In your case, it will be one every 48 hours and it is the tennis players themselves who have to pay for them..