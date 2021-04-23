Rafa Nadal starts training after winning Norrie!

After closing the victory against the British Cam Norrie by 6-1 and 6-4, the pass to the semifinals of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, Rafael Nadal He went to his coaching staff demanding something.

He was asking for clues, summoning his trainers Carlos Moyà and Francis Roig to immediate training. He went from the center, Rafa Nadal, to field 12 of RCTB-1899 in an instant. As he stretched, his technicians arrived.

Nadal had a long talk with Moyà, while Roig was on the other side of the net to spar.

Nadal training with Moyà after the match with Norrie

He had commented in the previous days that he considered it good to exceed two hours of play since he needed competition filming. In an hour and a half he dispatched the quarter round. I wanted more.

He hit backhand and forehand for a long time, while Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Asturian Pablo Carreño began their quarterfinal duel to be Nadal’s rival on Saturday.

Dialogue and punching in impromptu post-match training won from Norrie