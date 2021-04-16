Rafa Nadal solves his pass to the Monte Carlo quarter-finals in less than an hour

Rafael Nadal He was not betrayed either by a bad personal day or by the wind that hit the center court Rainiero III. Neither does the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov behaved like Dan Evans, who grew up and took advantage of a horrible day of Novak Djokovic to hunt down the world number one.

[+]See the best plays of the match

Enjoy all DAZN content for free for 1 month: Premier league, Formula 1, Moto Gp, Euroleague … Start your free period without permanence now. Subscribe to DAZN and start your month for free! Follow sports events live and on demand!

Nadal, 34 years old and No. 3, maintained the positive image of his comeback against Federico Delbonis, unlike a Djokovic strangely crestfallen and lacking in energy.

[+] This is how we have experienced Nadal-Dimitrov live

The fall of the world number one, with 45 unforced errors, shook the foundations of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. There were no more earthquakes, since the Balearic, eleven times champion, came out convinced that he had everything in his favor, and did not fail against a disappointing Dimitrov because he bordered on sloppiness, lack of professionalism.

Expired 6-1 and 6-1 Nadal in 56 minutes, qualifying for the sixteenth time for the quarters of the Masters 1000 ATP de Monecarlo. Wait, this Friday, more resistance against the Russian Andrey Rublev (23 years / 8th ATP), who eliminated Roberto Bautista 7-6 (2), 5-7 and 6-3 in 2h. 45 ‘.

32 unforced errors accumulated Dimitrov, Nadal made only 5 mistakes, who made 11 winners, only six less than a Bulgarian willing not to rally more than two balls, who maintained a kamikaze tennis when the wind invited a margin to which the always conscientious Nadal did grasp.

At 3-0 in the second set, Dimitrov slammed his racket to the ground and broke it. Bending her with his knee destroyed her even more. The only remarkable thing, and also negative, of the number 17 in the world. At 29 years old, convinced of his fatal fate before his friend from Manacor, who for the third edition took him out of the tournament in his town of residence, which increased the positive balance to 14-1, 6-0 on the ground and 4-0 in the Principality.

The duel started with three double faults by Dimitrov. A preview of what came next. Nadal’s monologue on how to handle what the contest asks for and another one-man party and very different from the one the Bulgarian subscribed to, determined to accelerate its dissolution.