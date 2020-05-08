During the 70’s there was a tennis player who dominated the ATP circuit: Björn Borg. The Swede is considered to be one of the best tennis players in history, despite his short career. Your son, Leo Borg, is one of the biggest promises in world tennis and Rafael Nadal He has signed him for his academy in Manacor.

Leo Borg, 16, has accepted his idol’s proposal, as he has recognized, and will start training at the Rafa Nadal Academy for two weeks a month. He will be fully awarded a scholarship, and the other fifteen days he will train in Göteborg, in his country.

In a statement to the Swedish newspaper Sport Expressen, he explained how it was: “He asked me if I wanted to go.And it really is what I want! It was an easy decision and I thank you for the opportunity. I don’t pay anything to go there and he has always been my idol. Even being aware that he will not always be there because he competes for the world. “

The young man seems ready to follow in his father’s footsteps. Despite the fact that Björn Borg retired at 26, during the eight years he was competing he won 5 Wimbledon and 6 Roland Garros.

