Rafa Nadal shines in his premiere in Rome against Sinner

Rafa Nadal world No. 3 of the ATP, defeated an explosive Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and No. 18, by 7-5 and 6-4 in 2h.10‘of excellent tennis, which would have deserved the presence of spectators, who will return to the Foro Italico on Thursday, although not covering more than 25% of the installation’s capacity.

Nadal will see them, in third turn, against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, left-handed like him. 22 years old and 14th ATP, the North American got rid of Italian Stefano Travaglia 7-6 (2) and 6-3

The quest for a 10th Rome title is ON! 🇮🇹 @ RafaelNadal comes through 7-5 6-4 against an impressive Sinner. The Spaniard will meet Shapovalov in R3. # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/88BoJT0qJi – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2021

He has already added 64 triumphs within the four walls of the Foro Italico, the same as in the US Open, which have earned him nine titles. Only at Roland Garros (100), Monte Carlo (73), Australian Open (69) and Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (66).

Nadal had to clear the doubts that his recent defeat to Alexander Zverev had generated in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. He landed in the Italian capital on Sunday and began training under Francis Roig.