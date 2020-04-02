Rafa Nadal has sent a message of encouragement through social networks to the entire Spanish population, which is confined by the coronavirus crisis.
Rafael Nadal, a reference in Spanish sports, has wanted to send a message of encouragement to the entire population through social networks. “Difficult times, but there is less left. As of today I have tried to make a change, to be positive and count the days that are passing because there is less left. Greetings to all and let’s go, ”said the Balearic tennis player in a video.