Rafa Nadal with Yellow-Green Outfit

Rafa Nadal will wear a lime green OutFit at Roland Garros 2021. Nike brand that dresses the Spanish tennis player showed his equipment for the Grand Slams on clay.

Rafa Nadal Rey at Roland Garros with 13 titles will try to continue increasing his records in Paris and continue making history, for this he will do so with a lime green-yellow clothing combined with dark blue on his pants.

Nadal will debut the Roland Garros 2021 outfit that Nike has prepared for him in the first game of the second Grand Slam of the season, there he will wear the phosphorescent green shirt with sleeves and black lines on the neck and navy blue pants.

This blue Nadal kit in 2021 will be worn only at Roland Garros 2021. The pants or shorts with which Nadal completes the Roland Garros 2021 Kit are dark tones.

Rafa Nadal Roland Garros 2021 kit

Here you have Nadal’s shirt with sleeves at Roland Garros 2021, shoes and shorts that the Spanish tennis player will wear. Rafa will try to extend his reign on clay and increase the stratospheric figure of 13 Roland Garros won, numbers that are scary and only within the reach of the best tennis player in history on clay.

A beautiful and harmonious design. Whatever the color, we want Rafa to be able to win Roland Garros again and be crowned the fourteenth champion of the Parisian tournament. Come on Rafa

