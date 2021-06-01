Rafa Nadal Roland Garros 2021 frame ✅

Nadal has before him the challenge of surpassing Roger Federer in how many Grand Slams won, he arrives in Paris in the middle of a career with the Swiss with 20 Grand Slams after his victories last season at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic.

If they meet the predictions, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semifinals, both going to the top of the table. This coincidence was possible because the Spanish is No. 3, since the Russian Daniil Medvedev snatched No. 2 from him and closes the current table in Paris.

2021 men’s singles draw 👇 # RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1KbyAN2V3a – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

Rafa Nadal will debut with the Australian Alexei Popyrin, who he beat in two sets at the last Mutua Madrid Open. Next a Frenchman would be measured, Hugo Gaston or Richard Gasquet, to be seen in the third round with the Italian Lorenzo Sonego, semifinalist in Rome. In eighths, the Gaul Gael monfils or italian Jannik Sinner. In quarters, his executioner in Monte Carlo, the Russian Andrey rublev, who could fight for this position with the Argentine Diego schwartzman.

Rivals Rafa Nadal Roland Garros 2021

This is the Rafa Nadal Roland Garros 2021 draw. The Balearic tennis player will try to get his thirteenth title on the clay of Roland Garros and add his 21 Grand Slams.

1R | Alexei Popyrin2R | Gaston / Richard Gasquet3R | Lorenzo Sonego4R | Monflis / SinnerQuartos Final | Rublev / SchwartzmanSemifinal | Djokovic / FedererFinal | Thiem / Medvedev / Tsitsipas

On Sunday the battle begins in Paris, a tournament that will make us vibrate from the first rounds.