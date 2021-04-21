Rafa Nadal returns today to Godó wanting to settle accounts

Work at the academy of Manacor and training sessions and first two games in Monte Carlo They said one thing and the tennis he felt during the defeat against Russian Andrey Rublev was another. It is no drama to lose against an inspired seventh in the world, not even being the king of the clay. But Rafael Nadal He was pissed off that his blows lost their way from previous days. “It’s past, I don’t think we have to think about it any more. Barcelona is a new opportunity ”, he comments before its premiere at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, today Wednesday (not before 4:00 p.m.) against a rival, the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, more of a hard court than clay. The exam is more of a personal matter for the manacorí, who depends on himself and is willing to free himself from the unexpected Monegasque demons.

“Defeats, even if they are neither pleasant nor positive, put everyone in their place. And that was my place in Monte Carlo. I hope to be ready in Barcelona, ​​at the level I need. It was a strange match beyond the loss to a great player like Rublev. I did things that were wrong and it was a bit of a surprise. When you come training very well it is a bit of a surprise. Other times you go just and it is more logical to lose ”, he analyzes.

There was a day of margin, on Saturday, but as of Sunday he put to work in the RCT Barcelona-1899 with his technical praetorian guard. He has combined the specific work with his coaches Carlos Moyà and Francis Roig and test exchanges with Albert Ramos and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“It happened and you have to understand the things that were done wrong so as not to repeat them. After a defeat, days of doubts come, but we have to recover and I have trained with attitude and the desire to have the best possible sensations, ”says the first seed and eleven-time champion of a tournament that he dominated from 2005 to 2009. from 2011 to 2013 and between 2016 and 2018.

He will turn 35 at the beginning of Roland Garros, the final and priority objective of the clay tour, but first “I want to win titles that are super important to me.” It’s the trilogy Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome.

“Every week, every game, is important. Add positive things to get to the point I need when I play ”, he points out. The pre-established route unexpectedly twisted in Monte Carlo, struggling to regain guidance at his club. “It is important that there is an audience,” says Nadal. ORn maximum of 1,000 fansnados, when without a pandemic he would have starred in the traditional first full of 8,000 on his track. Although Monaco should have been played in worse circumstances, behind closed doors.

This afternoon Rafa Nadal returns to Godó, two years later due to the suspension of 2020. He left it with the elimination of the 2019 ‘semis’ against the Austrian Dominic Thiem, returns in front of Ivashka, “who is playing well lately. He did it in Marbella (he reached the quarters) and adds a few games here because he played the previous one. I have competed very little these months, and the return to competition is always difficult ”.

It will be only their third tournament, eighth meeting of the season.