The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal, current number 2 of the ATP ranking, This Friday he shared an instant of his training session at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, a center that he was able to partially reopen.

05/22/2020 at 16:58

CEST

Europa Press

“Here I am, the first images that I publish on the track. This is my training this morning at the Academy,” the one from Manacor published on his social networks.

Nadal, who has not played an official match since February 29 He surpassed the American Taylor Fritz (6-3 and 6-2) in the final of the ATP 500 tournament of the Mexican Open, he already trains at his academy.

Despite being able to train at the Indian Wells facilities, before the tournament suspension coinciding with the chain of suspensions and postponements of ATP tournaments, Nadal had not been able to train under conditions for two months.

The dates of the possible return to the competition are still unknown. On the professional circuit, although the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has created a circuit for Spanish tennis players, which Nadal could attend, which will open in Lleida between July 10 and 12.

.