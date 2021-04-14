Rafa Nadal returns to the promised land

04/14/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Roger Payró

Brick dust is synonymous with Rafa Nadal, king of this surface and celebrating his return to competition today to start the clay tour. His back problems weighed him down at the Australian Open, where he lost to Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on February 17. These same annoyances forced him to give up Rotterdam, Acapulco and especially the Miami Masters 1000, one of the few tournaments pending to conquer. He also declined to go to Dubai and focus as much as possible on your return to your promised land; the beaten earth. This Tuesday, almost two months later, the Spaniard returns to the slopes. The Monte Carlo Masters 1000, the chosen scenario.

It will do so as long as the coronavirus does not make an appearance in your body. Yesterday it was known that Daniil Medvedev, second seeded and who would have faced in a hypothetical semifinals, it tested positive.

“It’s a great disappointment & rdquor ;, acknowledged the Russian, forced to withdraw from the tournament. “I will focus now on recovering and I am looking forward to returning healthy to the circuit as soon as possible & rdquor ;, added the world number 2. The problem for Nadal is that hours before he knew it trained with Daniil, so the Manacor had to undergo more tests.

If everything follows the correct order, Rafa will debut against Federico Delbonis, number 87 in the ranking. The Argentine has been measured four times, who has never even managed to win a set from the Balearic Islands. Their last meeting was in Australia 2020. The match will not start before 2:00 p.m.

Djokovic, on stage

On the previous shift, around 12:30 pm, it will be number one that seals their return. Novak Djokovic, who has not competed since lifting the ‘Major’ in Oceania, will have a more demanding debut in Monaco against Jannick Sinner.