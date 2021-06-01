Rafa Nadal returns to Roland Garros with victory against Popyrin

Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros / Getty Images

Alexei Popyrin, Rafa Nadal gave a lesson in how to subdue a rival with mastery in the debut, which always involves certain nerves.

At the right moment, the clay king always appeared to subdue the young ‘Aussie’, 21 years old and 63rd ATP. He rounded off victory 101 in Paris with the result 6-3, 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in 2h.23 ‘.

Rafa Rolls ⇰ 🇪🇸 @ RafaelNadal saves set points in set three to complete a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over 21-year-old 🇦🇺Popyrin. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/acRLzVFbaP – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021

Nadal, world No. 3, has an appointment with Richard Gasquet, 34 years old and 53rd ATP. The record is 16-0 for the Balearic, which in the 2005 Roland Garros round of 32 announced that its duel of equals in the quarry was going to be unbalanced in professionals. He won 6-4, 6-3 and 6-2. In the same round, in 2018, the same forcefulness: 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

The victory 101 of his career in the Parisian land had Alexei Popyrin as a victim, in this way Nadal equals the victories of Chris Evert at the US Open and Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Still ahead is Martina Navratilova, who added 120 matches won on the grass of the All England Club. Serena Williams reached 106 at the last US Open and Federer has 102 victories at the Australian Open.