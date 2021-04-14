Rafa Nadal returns to earth sweeping Monte Carlo towards the second round

The days, the months, the years go by. Does not matter. Without competing since February 17, after suffering a cold water jug ​​losing two sets of advantage to Stefanos Tsitsipas in rooms of the Australian Open. Leaving behind some back discomfort that frustrated his preparation in the quarantine of the antipodes. Finding himself back on clay, where he had not competed since winning his thirteenth Roland Garros in October. No matter.

Rafael Nadal returns to activity as usual, giving the feeling that time has not passed. Status quo. The king of the earth, 34 years old and world No. 3 (he will recover the 2 if he reaches the final this week), returns to the ATP Tour, to the clay, sweeping.

(+) THE VICTORY OF RAFA NADAL, POINT BY POINT

Quick in movements, accurate in the resolution of blows, the eleven-time champion of the Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000 began the reconquest by beating the Argentine in the second round, in a left-handed duel Federico Delbonis, from the previous phase, 30 years old and number 87 worldwide, 6-1 and 6-2 in 1h.20 ‘.

Overcast sky, empty stands due to the sanitary measures of the pandemic. Cold environment, the occasional drop of rain, heavy playing conditions, but Nadal eager and well trained in the academy in the previous weeks, with simulations of competition against rivals of the stature of the Norwegian Casper ruud.

Nadal, solid in the general calculation (some logical oversight of such superiority) and covering the track with fast legs and very clear ideas.

Against Dimitrov, Thursday between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Willing to solve the premiere as quickly as possible, saving mistakes and highlighting feelings to face a more demanding clash this Thursday, against the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, 29 years old and 17th ATP, winner of the French Jeremy Chardy by 7-6 (7-3) and 6-4.

It will be again in the third shift of the plant, which will open at 11.00 hours Tsitsipas and Garín. Then Djokovic’s duel with Evans and, later, Nadal-Dimitrov. Close the Rublev-Bautista.

If the Balearic had a favorable record against Delbonis, 4-0 (9-0 in sets), which invited the superiority shown at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the record also speaks in favor of Nadal against Dimitrov, with a positive 13-1, which is 5-0 on clay, 3-0 in this scenario: quarterfinals of 2013 (6-2, 2-6 and 6-4), semifinals of 2018 (6-4 and 6-1) and the eighth of 2019 (6-4 and 6-1).

Nadal left Monte Carlo in 2019 with the defeat in the semis against Italian Fabio Fognini. There was no 2020 edition for the coronavirus. It recovers its winning dynamic in the Principality, where it adds 72 wins and 5 losses, on a ground balance sheet of 446-40.