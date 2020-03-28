Rafael Nadal He has shared with his followers his new agenda after the cancellation of the tournaments of the American tour and the clay season for the coronavirus. The Balearic Islands is waiting to know what the Wimbledon organizers determine about whether the event is postponed or the English Grand Slam joins the long list of tournaments canceled by the pandemic.

Uncertainty about his future also glides over the mind of Rafael Nadal. The Spanish tennis player has shared with his followers an update of his schedule once the entire clay season has been canceled, with the exception of Roland Garros, who, not without controversy, has chosen to postpone the tournament until September. For now, the ATP has officially canceled all tournaments until June 7, a date that could be revised depending on how events unfold.

«These are / were / will be? tournaments this year. For now here we are », Rafa Nadal said in a message on his social networks with which he shared his uncertainty with his thousands of followers. So far in 2020, Nadal has participated in the ATP Cup, Australian Open and Acapulco, winning the trophy in the latter. The Balearic was planning to participate in six other tournaments that have been canceled by the coronavirus: Indian Wells, Montecarlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Rome and Tokyo 2020.

Roland Garros and the US Open They are, for now, the tournaments that appear on the Mallorcan’s agenda and to which he seems to have the most hope in being able to play, while he leaves Wimbledon and Shanghai, whose organizers have not yet determined what to do, pending. In the case of the London tournament, scheduled for the end of June, they have announced that they will make the decision next week on whether it can be played on a new date or if it should be canceled.