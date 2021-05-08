Rafa Nadal punctures in Madrid before a devastating Zverev

Prick of Rafael Nadal in the Mutua Madrid Open. Not only because of the defeat, but especially because he did not take advantage of a favorable start and then entered a dark tunnel without finding room to shake off the dominance of an excellent Alexander Zverev, dominator to get into the semifinals.

The duel between champions was taken by the best of 2018, who beat the five-time winner of this ATP Masters 1000 by 6-4 and 6-4 in 1h.45 ‘. The German, 24 years old and world No. 6, will face the Austrian Dominic Thiem this Saturday. Rafa Nadal, 34 years old and who will deliver the number 2 ATP to Russian Daniil Medvedev again, will have to rest, reflect and resume activity next week at the Rome ATP Masters 1000.

Dry braking to the progression of Rafa Nadal since his victory in the Count of Godó Trophy. The statistic tells what he suffered, as he only achieved 6 winners and made 17 unforced errors. He did not see the way to hurt a Zverev reputed for the effectiveness of his serve and the rotundity of his shots, rounder by improving the forehand, but who also showed defensive capacity. He made 28 winners and racked up 25 unforced misses. Command.

Zverev already warned that he liked this event a lot due to the altitude of Madrid, which underlines the strength of his rackets, where the ball returned the most. Sunny day, dry track, accentuated his aggressiveness. Nadal tried it, but he sailed once and did not sentence an initial set that he had in his hands.

He went ahead 4-2 and served the Spanish, who led the commitment with skill. Zverev answered, but the land king handled the situation. However, a couple of silly mistakes led him to immediately deliver the ‘break’ reached. Double fault and 4-3. He then had a break ball for 5-3, but the Teuton traced it. There the duel took a drastic change.

Zverev grew, doubts appeared in Nadal. The Balearic did not let go, because he would not forgive him and also the local public pressed in his favor. Although his effort was wasted because he was in tow and the best of the day was on the other side of the net.

Zverev’s third win in a row against Nadal, all certified in two rounds, first on gravel. Rafa is still up in the list of winners by 5-3, but Sascha’s tennis is crossing him.

Another test awaits you in Rome, with Roland Garros waiting for the beginning of June.