Rafa Nadal, protagonist again: A child does not detach from him after meeting him!

Rafa Nadal is usually known for his feats on the tennis courts. However, outside of them he is also given to leaving images to remember. This time it was the turn of a child full of enthusiasm and whom he did not hesitate to hug after the young man pounced on him.

A hug was enough to satisfy Emilio, who could not contain his desire after meeting his idol. In addition, Rafa was very affectionate with him, responding in an affectionate way, showing himself aware of the importance that such a moment had for the child.

“Our Levy Tennis student, Emilio, met his idol Nadal … And he literally just jumped! Rafa caught him and was sweet enough to hug little Emilio, giving him the time of his life”, were the words of the club after sharing the video.

