Rafa Nadal, pissed off with the schedules of Rome

Rafael Nadal was satisfied by his triumph over Jannik Sinner 7-5 and 6-4, in the second round of Rome ATP Masters 1000. “A positive game, I did a lot of things well. I played solid. Against a tough rival. Satisfied by the victory. I hit the drive well, a good sense of control. Some mistake with the parallel drive, but I have had one of the good games this year on gravel. The general trend has been good. A victory of prestige and confidence ”.

He lost his serve three times, but stressed that he was satisfied with it, especially because of the consistency with the second since “the conditions were very slow, it was a great change with Madrid. I’m leaving satisfied ”.

And on the run to the hotel because this Thursday he can be on the track at one o’clock, depending on how the program progresses. Rafa Nadal measures himself against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov after three encounters, the Novak Djokovic-Alejandro Davidovich, which opens at 10 a.m., and the Ashleigh Barty-Veronika Kudermetova.

I think the program is badly done

“It could be that I play at one, it’s all fair enough. Sometimes things work like that, but I’m not happy. Luckily I won the second set. You go to the third, you finish at eleven o’clock at night and you should be ready at eleven thirty just in case. It seems somewhat exaggerated to me ”. pointed Rafael Nadal around ten at night.

He criticized the order of play, explaining that “I don’t have any feeling of feeling harmed. I just think it is a fact that it is not right. I think the program is badly done. Neither anger nor problem, but things as they are ”.