Rafa Nadal, once again a finalist in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal defeated his compatriot Pablo Carreño Busta by 6-3 and 6-2 in one of the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and he got into another final in Barcelona, ​​where he will look for his 12th Godó this Sunday before the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, tournament that distributes more than one and a half million euros in prizes.

In just 1 hour and 29 minutes of playIn two sets, Nadal once again beat a Carreño Busta who has been measured on the ground. Nadal has a record of eight victories in two games against the Asturian, and also the manacorí has ​​not yielded a single set in these duels against his partner in the national team.

Nadal will play the title against Tsitsipas, who at the beginning of the year he eliminated him in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open -first Grand Slam of the year- after going two sets down (3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 and 7-5).

And coincidentally the first face-to-face between the Spanish and the Greek took place in Barcelona, in the final of the 2018 edition, buckled by Nadal with a comfortable 6-2 and 6-1.

The Greek tennis player, who last Sunday won his first Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, qualified for his second consecutive final by beating Italian Jannick Sinner (19th) by a double 6-3 on Saturday.

