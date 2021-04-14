Rafa Nadal, on vaccines and possible side effects

Rafael Nadal He had a very bad emotional time during the break of months of the circuit due to the pandemic, seeing the personal misfortunes that were happening locally and internationally.

He continues to warn that “these are difficult times.” This week the Russian Daniil Medvedev He tested positive and was injured in Monte Carlo, just hours after training with Rafa Nadal.

“As far as I know, I was more than two meters away with him. I feel more for him than for me ”, who has tested positive in Monte Carlo.

“There are many deaths, the only way to get out of this nightmare of more than a year is to get vaccinated,” says Nadal.

“If they give me the option to get vaccinated, when it touches me I’ll accept it with good taste. Today it is the best thinking about the general interest ”, he comments.

He is aware of the controversies due to the side effects that some of the vaccines currently used could cause: “As far as I know there may be a small number of people who have side effects, but the benefit in general is greater, the effects of the virus are worse ”.

He is very clear about it: “I get vaccinated as soon as it touches me.”