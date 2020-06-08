The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal He acknowledged that the coronavirus crisis has been difficult to fit in and he trusted him to teach society the important things in life, during a chat on social networks this Saturday with his friend. Pau Gasol.

“It has been a radical change. It is a harsh halt so brutal that you need days to adapt and assimilate. Little by little we will return to normal if there is no other relapse that I think would be fatal, “he said this Saturday in that conversation on Instagram.

Nadal pointed out that this bad moment should remind everyone of the things that are really important, such as health. “We all make the same mistakes and from this crisis what we must learn is not to be so tense, not to get angry or frustrated by things that are of very relative importance “he pointed out.

“Sometimes you see people on the street who, by slowing down a bit later, give you a puff. There are situations that are truly unpleasant, but within what is possible now we face a difficult moment and we are in a country that we live very well We are very lucky. A quality of life, the vast majority, very acceptable compared to other places “he added.

In addition, Pau asked Nadal some amateur question, such as one about his ritual before games. “My routine is always similar every day. Whether it is a first round or a final. It gives me security and peace of mind. It is the way I have to focus. My current routine is not the same as it was 10 years ago, one needs more preparation and be more professional in general, “he said.

On the other hand, the champion of 19 ‘greats’ appreciated the behavior of employees and children who were confined to his tennis academy. “They gave a great example. Children between 11 and 18 years old, unable to train. We had no contagion and that was the most important thing, “he said.

Finally, Pau had to remind Nadal the first time they met. “It was a Nike event in Barcelona, ​​which we were a jury of a skills competition. You were 16 years old,” recalled the Catalan center, while Nadal remembered with laughter. “Surely I didn’t tell you anything, I was very shy,” said the Balearic.