Rafa Nadal, new ambassador of Amstel Oro 0,0

Rafa Nadal, one of the best representatives of Spanish sport, becomes an Amstel Oro 0,0 ambassador in Spain thanks to an international collaboration agreement signed with Amstel ULTRA and Amstel Oro 0,0. For the next three years, Rafa Nadal will participate in the brand’s television, digital and foreign campaigns as the perfect image for a product with which it is united ‘The taste of doing it well’.

The closeness and the quality, both human and sporting, the harmony and the spirit of improvement, characterize the Majorcan, who sits on the podium of the best tennis players in the world. His successful career is marked by the effort in each match, the enjoyment of playing each match and results celebrated all over the world.

Nadal will also be an ambassador of the Amstel ULTRA portfolio, which started its journey in Mexico and will reach more countries in 2021. Thus, as an ambassador for both varieties, Nadal help stress the importance of moderation and responsible consumption as part of HEINEKEN’s ‘Bringing for a Better World’ strategy that works to offer more choice for consumers within the alcohol-free category.

Nadal assured that “I am very happy to be partnering with Amstel Oro 0,0 and Amstel ULTRA for the next few years. Last year was a challenge for all of us and there was never a more important time to find balance in our lives. As a professional tennis player I always find myself traveling the world, I live a very active and busy life, but at the same time, I always look for time to enjoy special moments with those close to me, my friends, my family, my team … I think everyone should be able to find part of that balance and Amstel Oro 0.0, as well as the Amstel ULTRA range, are in that line as well. “