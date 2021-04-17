Rafa Nadal needs to win the title in Barcelona to return to world number two

Updated 04/17/2021 – 14:22

Rafael Nadal could not cut this week the 360 ​​points that Daniil Medvedev takes him in the ranking and that keep him as world number two. It should be remembered that the Russian was killed in the last minute at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 when he was positive for coronavirus and he plans to return to the official competition at the Mutua Madrid Open (May 2 to 9).

Nadal will be next week at the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The title, which would be the twelfth in God, will carry a double prize as it will allow him to overtake Medvedev on the ATP charts and immediately place himself behind Novak Djokovic. That position is key for the Roland Garros draw and thus avoid the confrontation between the two colossi of the racket before a hypothetical final.

Rafa, who defends 180 points as a 2019 semifinalist, is affected by the new scoring rule of the ranking as a result of the pandemic. And it is that Medvedev, despite not going to Barcelona, will keep 150 points of the 300 that still have as the last finalist of the contest.

That forces Nadal to add the 320 that would give him the achievement of the trophy of the classic of the earth.