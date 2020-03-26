Rafa Nadal has launched an initiative in which he collaborates with the Red Cross and where he asks the Spanish sport to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Rafael Nadal has been launched to mobilize Spanish sport in the fight against coronavirus. The Balearic tennis player has published two videos on his social networks in which he asks his colleagues to collaborate with the project #CruzRojaResponde, in an initiative that has started with Pau Gasol and the one that trusts that many more athletes will join. The contribution can be made to the following account number: ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225.