Rafa Nadal loses world No. 2 until Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal yielded in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open against the German Alexander Zverev by 6-4 and 6-4. A slowdown in his aspirations to continue progressing on clay after lifting the Count of Godó Trophy for the twelfth time.

Nadal repeats in the Caja Mágica the results of his other two tournaments, in addition to Barcelona, ​​the Australian Open and Monte Carlo. Your calendar shows the Rome ATP Masters 1000, followed by Madrid, and Roland Garros, which postponed its start for a week, until May 30.

The defeat at the Manolo Santana Stadium has a direct impact on the world rankings and the Roland Garros draw. Rafa Nadal gives number two to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, after having recovered it in Barcelona, ​​and will not be able to recover it before the Paris painting is made.

Nadal adds 180 points in Madrid, the same amount that he loses compared to the 360 ​​in the semifinals of the 2019 edition and the one that was already guaranteed by the 50% rule insured by the pandemic situation.

It fell from 9,810 to 9,630 points, while Medvedev rose from 9,700 to 9,780. From a 110 point advantage in favor of Nadal to remain 150 behind the Russian.

(After Nadal’s loss to Zverev)

1. Novak Djokovic (Srb) / 11,463 pts.

2. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) / 9,780

3. Rafa Nadal (Esp) / 9,630

4. Dominic Thiem (Aut) / 8,365

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) / 7,910

6. Alexander Zverev (Ale) / 6,305

7. Andrey Rublev (Rus) / 6,000

8. Roger Federer (Sui) / 5,785

9. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) / 3,743

10. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) / 3,628

11. Roberto Bautista (Esp) / 3.125

12. Pablo Carreño (Esp) / 3.015

Nadal cannot add in Rome, since he still has 1,000 points in his account as 2019 champion, which remained as a better result than the 2020 quarterfinals. In the Foro Italico he cannot lose more than 500 but by winning the tournament he would keep the 9,630 current points.

Meet Djokovic earlier at Roland Garros

And you will even have to watch what your pursuer does Dominic Thiem, for now in the semifinals in Madrid and with a lot of room for improvement in Rome.

It is clear that Nadal, outside the world top-2, can be in the same part of the Roland Garros box as Novak Djokovic. They could meet in the semifinals.