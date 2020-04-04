Pedro Sánchez reported this noon that the quarantine in Spain lasted a couple of weeks, a news that we were already waiting for from home. Also professional tennis players, who have been acclimatized to this new situation for some time, looking for other ways to keep the wrist active. So I practiced this Saturday Rafael Nadal from home, playing a kind of match against his sister Maribel. Do you want to know who won? Then they should watch the video to the end.

Victory stays at home! –

Maribel’s great victory against @RafaelNadal in a very tight match. COME ON! #yomequedoencasa pic.twitter.com/TSk0VnzoxF

– Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) April 4, 2020

.