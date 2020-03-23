Rafa Nadal liquidates Kwon and is already in the semifinals in Acapulco

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, second in the world ranking, he qualified for the semifinals of the Mexican Tennis Open, 500 ATP tournament, defeating South Korean Soonwoo Kwon 6-2 and 6-1. In a game more closed than the marker indicated, Nadal saved nine break points and thus neutralized the persistent Kwon, the 76th racquet in the world.

02/28/2020

Nadal went bankrupt in the fourth game of the first set and escaped with a 0-40 in the seventh to close a 6-2 win in 36 minutes. The Asian struggled, but could never deliver the final blow. Grown up, Nadal went bankrupt again in the sixth game of the second set to head for a 6-1.

The Spanish player will face the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals, seventh seed, 6-4 and 6-4 winner of the Swiss Stan Wawrinka. Dimitrov started with a break in the first game of the opening set; the Swiss placed good right winners to break in the sixth, but could not close the sleeve in his favor.

In the second, Dimitrov went bankrupt in the fifth game and secured a pass to the top four stage. “It will be a semifinal with a difficult opponent like Grigor, we know each other well and it will be a difficult game; I will try to be prepared for a battle in which I will need to show my best, “said Nadal.

In turn, the Mexican Renta Zarazúa gave the surprise of the day by leading 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, making her the first player in her country to qualify for a semifinal .

This Friday Zarazúa, 270 in the ranking, will face the Canadian Leylah Fernández, coming from the qualification tournament, who won 6-3, 7-5 over the Russian Anastasia Potaova.

The Chinese Xiyu Wang, another who earned her place in the main draw in the qualy, eliminated her compatriot Lin Zhu 6-2, 6-2, sixth favorite, and will measure the semifinals of the British Heather Watson, seventh head series, which beat American Christina Mchale 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

