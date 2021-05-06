Rafa Nadal, Laureus Award for ‘Best Male Athlete’ of the Year; Osaka and Bayern also protagonists

New award for Rafael Nadal that this Thursday has received the Laureus award for ‘Best Male Athlete’ of the year, fifteen years after receiving his first statuette and ten of it. The gala was held at a virtual gala in Seville, where the tennis player Naomi osaka and the Bayern Munich were other of the great protagonists,

Nadal, current world number two, was recognized for having won his thirteenth Roland Garros in 2020, tying Roger Federer as the two tennis players with most Grand Slams in history with twenty. “I know that I have had a fabulous competition, and probably the rest of the athletes deserve the trophy as much as I do, so I feel very happy,” said the Spaniard after receiving the award.

“Winning the French Open and matching Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams has been an unforgettable moment. For me it means a lot to match my great rival, and at the same time, my great friend. It is something very special, after all we have experienced on and off the track, “added Nadal.

This has been the fourth Laureus award he receives the one from Manacor, was already awarded by the academy for the first time in 2006 as ‘Greatest revelation’, in 2011 as ‘Best male athlete’, and in 2014 as ‘Best comeback’.

Osaka and Bayern, the best of the best

For its part, Naomi osaka won the Laureus in the category of ‘Best female athlete’ after winning the US Open for the second time. In addition, Osaka made a “powerful statement from Flushing Meadows in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign, wearing different masks in their matches with the names of African Americans who have died in recent years,” the academy highlights.

On the other hand, the Bayern Munich, winner of the ‘triplet’ composed of the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the German Cup in 2020, under the command of his coach Hansi Flick, he won the Laureus at ‘Best team’, something he already achieved seven years ago. Bayern became the first team to win the Champions League with a 100% win record.

The other winners were Mohamed salah, Liverpool footballer, who received the award for ‘Sports Inspiration’; Lewis hamilton, Mercedes F1 driver, for his fight against racism he was named ‘Defender Athlete’; Max parrot, rider, for ‘Best comeback’ after his fight against cancer; Patrick Mahomes, for being the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl and the MVP was the biggest revelation of the year; Billie jeane king she was awarded for her career; Y Chris nikic, to the ‘Sports Moment’ by being the first person with Down syndrome to complete a marathon.