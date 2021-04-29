Rafa Nadal, Kia and Babolat design a bag with unique details drawn by children

Rafa Nadal has presented the limited edition of a bag created through a collaboration between his partners Kia and Babolat, and that It has been designed using the drawings made by the boys and girls of the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

The bag, of which only 100 units have been produced, incorporates drawings inspired by the figure of the tennis player both on and off the court, as expressed by the children of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. The artistic representations of the young participants reflect the idea of ​​”movement”, thereby highlighting Kia’s brand spirit, as well as Rafa Nadal’s own figure as one of the best tennis players of all time.

To design the bag, hundreds of children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation drew images of inspiring elements that they identified with Nadal. The drawings selected to be incorporated into the final design of the bag have been the most illustrative and those that best reflect the sporting spirit of Rafa, as well as his colors and personality.

“It’s great that two of my partners, who have supported me since the beginning of my career, came together to create this bag,” said Nadal, referring to Kia and Babolat. “My foundation is a big part of my life and it is great for the children to have played such an important role in the design. I was glad that the children had fun painting the drawings and that they had the opportunity to be present at this one. racket bag “.

The eco-leather racket bags are handmade and will be distributed among some Nadal fans, several players from the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, and even one of the racket bags will be used for a global auction that help raise funds to support the foundation’s activities.

“The children were very excited to see that their drawings would bring to life one of Rafa’s rackets. This project is really important for the Foundation, not only to raise awareness about our work, but also to inspire the children,” said Mara Francisca. Perell, director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation.