Rafael Nadal It has become the leader of the resistance of Spanish sport. The tennis player, for many the best athlete in the country of all time, is one of the most critical of the decisions and measures being carried out by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and that at the moment they keep him practically inactive and without the possibility of a training routine that does not take him away from the competitive level that he had been developing shortly before the state of alarm.

There have been many appearances of Nadal during this more than a month and a half of confinement. The tennis player, confined at his home in Manacor, last cut this past Sunday during a meeting between colleagues from the national team – where they asked the government en bloc to allow them to train. Rafa broke out leaving headlines hitting once more with the decisions of Sanchez and your team: “Extreme measures had to be taken because we did not take adequate preventive measures«.

“This period is affecting us, our profession requires physical work that in this month and a half we have not been able to practice“, The man from Manacor remembered in that intervention, an issue he had addressed on several occasions when he did not understand why tennis could not be resumed under certain conditions when” most of them are going to work “. He explained it like this: “There is great security in tennis because we are each on one side of the court.”

And he took the opportunity again to stir up those at the top: «The Government is overwhelmed by an unprecedented situation and the last thing they think about is who can or cannot train. There are things that have no logic but you have to accept the rules. Situation even that was supported by a charismatic Javier Clemente, who did not hesitate to position himself on the tennis player’s side through his social networks: «Incredible but true, no one understands it«.

The incapacity of the Government to establish guidelines and measures for which sector, such as tennis, has on Nadal, Considered a hero for many in times of crisis – his help during the Sant Llorenç floods was remembered.

Manacorí has ​​always supported Spain, the country, its people and its flag … despite the fact that it has cost him criticism such as those of the mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, or those of the deputy of We can at the Madrid Assembly, Isidro López, who called Rafa’s tennis “soporific and pasbolas.” Despite all this and the current situation, Nadal has always been on the side of the resistance … now more than ever.