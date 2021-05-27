Rafa Nadal inaugurated his statue at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal is one of the symbols that has Roland Garros. The Spanish, master and lord of brick dust, is the top Grand Slam winner. For this reason, in Paris they decided to honor him and make his image eternal: this Thursday at the entrance to the club where the tournament is played a giant statue of the tennis player born in Manacor, Mallorca was inaugurated.

Rafa with his giant steel image (EFE).

The artwork, created by the Spanish sculptor Jordi Díez FernándezIt is three meters high and is made entirely of steel. The tribute to Rafa is located near the Garden of the Musketeers, where there are statues of the legends of the Gallic tennis like Borotra, Brugnon, Cochet and Lacoste.

“I love it. There is no more special place in the world for me than Roland Garros for this sculpture. It means a lot to me, it is a great honor.“Nadal said at the time of inauguration. He also made a post on Instagram in which he thanked the tournament organizers for the tribute.

The work measures three meters and is made of steel (EFE).

”Rafa represents many aspects, but they all come down to strength, not only physical, but also internal, which is more important. That is the engine of the work, ”said Díez, who also told EFE that he would like to make a statue similar to Lionel Messi!

Likewise, Nadal will not settle for the work of art he will go for everything in the tournament that begins this Sunday. The Spaniard will not have an easy path to a new title in the Parisian dust: on his side of the table are two other legends such as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The owner of Paris



Rafa and a classic postcard: with the Grand Slam and the Eiffel Tower.

Nobody won more titles than Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. The Spanish tennis player in total took the tournament 13 times! He was champion in the editions of 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Will he add 14 in 2021?

