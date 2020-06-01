Rafael Nadal has analyzed in an interview for El País Semanal the difficult current situation in Spain with the coronavirus pandemic and he has spoken of the policies that are being carried out by the different parties, although he regrets that those who make the decisions do so “thinking that there are new elections.” The number two in the world, in addition, questions that everything becomes politicized and that it cannot even give its opinion because of the commotion it causes and because in the end it ends up becoming a political issue of great magnitude.

“I have very clear opinions, but unfortunately I cannot pronounce on whether things are being done well, very well, badly or fatally.Because the reality is that what I say at the end is taken as a political issue. We are in such a sensitive moment that everything becomes politicized. What difference does it make to me if Vox, the PP, Podemos, the PSOE, Ciudadanos, or whatever! I do not care Casado, Abascal, Arrimadas, Iglesias or Sánchez. That they take us out of this and that we have the fewest number of deaths possible and the least economic impact possible. But there is a problem in politics, and that is that those who make decisions, unfortunately, always do so thinking that there are new elections, “he explains forcefully.”In an ideal world it would be very positive that, in such a situation, the decision-makers were the best in each field and without any political aspiration“, Add.

In addition, the Balearic tennis player predicts an uncertain future in which there is no place for the concept of new normality. “A very complicated future is coming and we will need the experience of the best to get out of this. I imagine the tracks and the full stadiums, which is how I like to see them. You have to be patient and find medicine, but I don’t believe in looking for a new normal. The new normality will be the one that we accept. I like seeing people, hugging people, sharing with people … And we have to look for this again. We cannot settle for just eternally complying with distancing measures, “he said.

Nadal supports the fund created by the International Tennis Federation (ITF)

The ITF has created an initiative that aims to help more than 800 tennis players outside the Top-100 that have been especially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Both the WTA and the ATP want the circuit to have the same players and Nadal has been one of the most supportive of the measure: “I am part of the Players Council and I think we have a responsibility to try to help the sport prevail in the best possible way. “

“Different measures have been taken, and one of them is to create a fund for the hundred best players in the world to contribute an amount of money to help the rest of the players., who are having a hard time and experiencing difficult situations, and many ATP workers. This is a fund to help the world of tennis in general, not just players. In difficult times you are forced to think about the one who is worse than you“, settled on a subject that has raised a great controversy on the circuit.