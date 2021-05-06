Rafa Nadal: “I will take away the last Roland Garros for erasing this sad 2020”

With the characteristic serenity, with the moderation and the depth of each of his reflections, Rafa Nadal valued with special affection the Laureus Award for the best athlete of 2020, a statuette that he had already achieved in 2011, in addition to the best return (2014) and best revelation (2009). “I suppose that the fact of having won Roland Garros for the thirteenth time and having equaled Federer in number of Grand Slams has been decisive for the members of the Academy,” the Spanish tennis player said in summary. “It is wonderful and especially at this point in my career. It means a lot to me. During this 2020 and these problems around the world with this terrible virus, receiving this award is very exciting and the most unexpected award I have received in my life.”

The year was difficult due to vital circumstances. “I will take away that Roland Garros for being able to erase everything that has happened. They have been hard times because many people have lost relatives, their jobs … Playing again was complicated because I did not really know if I wanted to return or not. I missed the US Open, but I needed to make that decision. My preparation at Roland Garros was poor and I hardly played tournaments. “

Without being his best course, his competitive character led him to give his best. “It is getting more and more difficult. I am 35 years old and many generations come. People may think it is easy, but it is not like that. Many things have to be aligned to win a great tournament. And I have been here since 2003,” he said. while listing the keys to such a successful career, especially in Paris: “You need a long career, if you don’t have passion, you can’t improve the things you have to improve because you have to adapt: ​​sport changes very quickly.”

Without thinking about goodbye

The illusion and desire seem intact in the Spanish athlete greatest in history that has not stopped for a second on the day of its withdrawal. “I want to continue doing the best thing that I think I do, which is playing tennis. And when that moment comes, I hope to fit in well, because surely it will not be easy, although I have an intense life outside of tennis that fulfills me. I really worried. “