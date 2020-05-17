For many, the end of Rome 2005 It means the best match on clay that has ever been played. Or at least, those people have seen. Fifteen years have passed since that meeting and there are more and more voices that claim to have never witnessed anything like it. That day two clay monsters faced each other, Rafael Nadal and Guillermo Coria. The Spaniard was No. 7 in the world, he was 18 years old and was just a few days away from lifting his first Grand Slam. That first Grand Slam was the one that had escaped him at Roland Garros the previous year to a 23-year-old Coria who at the time was struggling to return to the top10. In a chat with Radio cut, the Argentine remembered that incredible duel that ended up taking the Balearic Islands 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6.

Just looking at the scoreboard already serves to understand that it was a colossal battle, however, Guillermo perfectly remembers when the balance ended up breaking. “I won 3-0 in the fifth setHe had just gotten the break after four and a half hours of a full game, killing us both, so I just looked at his face to see how he was doing. I saw him melted on the bench, with his hands destroyed, he was constantly looking towards his box, towards his uncle. At that moment I thought I already had it, I just needed to push a little more, but then the chair umpire said ‘time’ and I see him running like a shot in front of me. I never saw a person running so fast“Says Rufino’s.

In that instant, the impression of seeing a tireless guy changed everything. “That froze me, despite that I had a chance to go 4-0. It was a very long game, but I lost it, it was 3-1 for me. Then he took it out, I had opportunities again, but I lose it too, 3-2. From there everything changed, the game became very even. Even later, already in the tiebreak, I was losing 5-2 or something like that, but I managed to tie and go 6-6. I ended up losing, but he was the fair winner. He deserved it for how he reacted and for everything that came after, the terrible race he did and that he still continues to do ”, underlines the man who was No. 3 in the world.

The game is the history of the tournament in Rome, the history of clay courts and the history of contemporary tennis. In addition, it happened in a 2005 season that represented the birth of a competitive animal that would end up surpassing everyone based on effort and passion. “At that time we did not know Rafa much, it was the year he exploded. With those tournaments, he proved to have the strength and energy that he ended up showing later, what he was in games. It killed me, for my children who thought I had it already won. It was 3-0 in the fifth, I thought he was going to relax, but the first point he won after that break was incredible, he celebrated it with a jump that killed me. It started to play with much more effect and that, when you are tired, it wears you out a little more. They are hard battles, one has to be prepared and I was super concentrated, but he deserved it more ”, recognizes the man who remained two points away from reigning in the Foro Italico.

The positive note that we all got from that meeting was the confirmation that the best Coria was back, an even better version than the previous year. “It was the first brick powder tour I did after surgery on my shoulder. I was at my best, I had recovered, I was to compete, but Rafa had already beaten me in Monte Carlo in four sets to lift his first Masters 1000. Then came Rome, with the track a little faster, in principle it favored me , but I have nothing to reproach myself. I remember that final as a great battle, I gave the best I could give at that time. I really think that was the best tennis of my career, what was seen in that match ”.

However, that springboard did not reach more height, since Guillermo’s best days would remain in that 2005. Many still rub their eyes to remember him committing 20 double faults per game in their last tournaments. “The service had its history. I was coming from the operation and I relapsed a little in that injury, I fell a little emotionally and it was difficult for me to resume. Some attribute it to the issue of the serve but the reality was that I did not enjoy as much on the court, so I had a short race, although very intense. I won many more trophies than I could have ever imagined, it was 3-4 very intense years where I always depended on being 100% physically and mentally. Once I lowered my performance a little due to lack of hunger, I saw that it was time to go. Today I am still very happy with the trajectory that I had ”, he confesses with pride.

