Rafa Nadal goes to the quarters of the Acapulco tournament against Kecmanovic

The Manacor tennis player Rafael Nadal, number 2 in the ATP world, qualified for the Acapulco Open quarterfinals after defeating the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic by 6-2, 7-5.

02/27/2020

Act on 02/28/2020 at 10:14

CET

EP

Nadal, who could regain first place in the world ranking this week if he wins in Acapulco and if his rival Novak Djokovic does not reach the semifinals in Dubai, will face the South Korean Soonwoo Kwon who qualified for the quarterfinal round at Serbian expense Dusan Lajovic in two sets: 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

After it quickly prevailed in the first set, Nadal He was heading towards a relatively simple victory having achieved the break that put him in front of the second set 5-3, thanks to an extraordinary defensive blow with which he replied a smash.

It was then that his opponent rebelled to resume his service and reach the score equal to 5-5. Nevertheless, Nadal he quickly pressed him into error in the twelfth game and won the game in one hour and 35 minutes.

At the end of the duel, Rafael Nadal thus summed up the meeting in front of Kecmanovic: “I played well in the first set against a rival who plays with power, but it is also true that my service declined a little in the second set.”

