Rafa Nadal gets down to work

Rafael Nadal wearing a helmet and reflective vest following the security measures to visit the expansion works that are still underway at his academy in Manacor, where he has been training intensively on clay in recent days.

Because Rafa Nadal also gets to work on his land, the ATP circuit. At 34 years old, from the world number three since the two was snatched by the Russian Daniil Medvedev, He faces the most important journey of each season since in the spring of 2005 he settled permanently in the elite.

The Balearic Islands travel to Monte Carlo to open the European clay tour canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Part of it was saved by relocating the Masters 1000 of Rome and Roland Garros in September and October. Paris will once again be the ultimate goal for Nadal, who is aiming for a fourteenth Musketeer Cup.

Before, Nadal will attack the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, from April 11 to 18, and the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, from April 17 to 25. In both events Rafa will fight for a twelfth crown. It has not been imposed since he made a double in 2018.

Nadal comes with the only baggage from the Australian Open, in mid-February. A back injury unbalanced his plans in that Grand Slam, in which he lost in the quarterfinals against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who came back two sets against.

Physically he is fine, as his doctor recently stressed, Angel Ruiz-Cotorro. And he has been working hard, simulating competitive matches against rivals like the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

In September, the works of the academy should be completed, the press release says. Among them, seven semi-covered clay courts and other indoor hard court courts. Nadal also has a lot of work to do in a still atypical campaign for Covid-19, as he shows that neither he nor Novak Djokovic have competed from Australia.

And Roland Garros, scheduled for May 23 to June 6, has created some uncertainty since the French Government has referred to negotiations with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) about a possible retouch, more or less deep, in the dates. With the current ATP agenda, it would create a mess of complicated resolution because this course there is Wimbledon and the clay tour is designed again to lead to the Grand Slam on clay in May.