Rafa Nadal fulfills the dream of Manuela, a 95-year-old woman

05/07/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

The match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of Mutua Madrid, which has resulted in the victory of the German, has had the presence of a very special fan. Her name is Manuela Navarro Esteban, a 95-year-old woman who has fulfilled a dream thanks to the tennis player from Manacor.

Manuela, who suffers from the beginning of Alzheimer’s, has always dreamed of meeting Rafa Nadal. His story, at least endearing, has come to light thanks to a Twitter message from his grandson, Carlos Carrizosa. “” Today my 95-year-old grandmother will see her dream come true of seeing you live, she has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and told me that before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her, she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it. “

@RafaelNadal Today my grandmother at 95 years old will see the dream come true of seeing you live, she has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and she told me that before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her, she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it pic.twitter.com/85tpF09XJG – Carlos Carrizosa (@ carripadel22) May 7, 2021

Manuela’s grandson also added that, to get a photo with Nadal, his grandmother would be the happiest person on the planet. Twitter, capable of the best and the worst, this time served as a loudspeaker for this message to reach the official Mutua Madrid Open account, which quickly contacted Carlos.

Thanks to Carlos’s insistence, the emotional message reached Rafa Nadal, who He came to meet Manuela in person and spent a few minutes chatting with her in the Magic Box. The day ended in the best possible way for Manuela, who was able to fulfill her dream by seeing one of her idols live and having the opportunity to speak with him.