Rafa Nadal fulfills Manuela’s dream at 95 years old

Manuela Navarro Esteban He lived an unforgettable day at the age of 95 at the Caja Mágica in Madrid. His dream was to see Rafa Nadal live before Alzheimer’s prevented him from enjoying the moment. Yes, he was able to attend his fourth meeting at the Caja Mágica, but he was also able to speak and take pictures with his idol.

His grandson told it Carlos Carrizosa: “Today my 95-year-old grandmother will see her dream come true of seeing you live, she has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and she told me that before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her, she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it ”.

Both RTVE and the Mutua Madrid Open were launched, which reserved a place of honor for Manuela in one of the boxes at the Manolo Santana Stadium.

“I’ve been talking to her. With him, I don’t even know what to say, I get nervous. He has seen me up close, he has been talking to me for a while ”, Manuela explained to RTVE, somewhat nervous with emotion.

Nadal just lost with Alexander Zverev. They were emotionally difficult minutes for him, but he did not hesitate to humanely attend to Manuela. A champion gesture.