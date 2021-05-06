Rafa Nadal faces a Popyrin that threatens the Soderling effect

Rafael Nadal, 34 years old and world No. 2, will debut a duel today Thursday with the Australian Alexei popyrin, 21 years old and No. 76, who got into the main draw by overcoming the previous phase at the expense of Argentine Federico Coria and Frenchman Arthur Cazaux. He rounded off his debut at the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid by defeating German Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3 and 7-6) and Italian Jannik Sinner (7-6 and 6-2).

Nadal, five-time champion of the Mutua Madrid Open, dominator in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017, will be the favorite to add a seventh consecutive victory on clay, second in the Caja Mágica after his excellent debut overwhelming the young Murcian Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 and 6-2.

“A giant serve, a great forehand, young man. Another tough opponent. This is a Masters 1000 and you don’t expect anything else. and a hard right. It will be another battle and I hope to be ready, ”Nadal said about the Australian boy of Russian descent, 1.96 meters tall.

Popyrin won a Roland Garros, although in the junior category (2017), and his style of play is better suited to the hard court. This course was proclaimed champion in the ATP of Singapore. He has been a globetrotter according to the professional needs of his parents, passing, from his native Sydney, through Dubai and Alicante, where he was a neighbor of his compatriot Alex de Minaur and what explains that it is handled with Castilian. He has ended up settling in the academy of Patrick Mouratoglou in Nice, where his father and the coach created a tennis tournament formula during the pandemic.

A rising young man trying the clay king’s medicine at home. It was surprising that Popyrin rescued from the trunk of memories the defeat of Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros 2009 against the Swede Robin soderling. 12 years ago. The Australian assured that he will watch the video to find out how to harm the Spaniard, who took revenge on the Nordic in the next edition, after having treated the tendonitis in the knees.

“I’m going out to have fun. Nadal is the best of all time on clay. I would have preferred to play with him on grass or hard court, but I have to play on his favorite surface. He is the best on land and one of the best of all time. I have to go out there and have fun and put in some tactics, maybe watch a little bit of his 2009 Roland Garros loss to Robin Soderling. Maybe I can get a clue there, ”Popyrin explained, first almost joking but then serious.

“I see similarities with Soderling. I see a great serve and a great forehand. I hope I can do what he did even though it will be difficult. We will see. I’m not going out thinking I’m going to lose. I’m going to give it my all, fight, ”he promised.

He will need his best repertoire, a day of maximum inspiration, to be a friend to Rafa Nadal recovering the best sensations on land. Hesitated in Monte Carlo, progressed in Barcelona and he wants to continue to strengthen himself in Madrid. If it is with a 62nd clay title, all the better.