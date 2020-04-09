Rafa Nadal has decided to donate one of the elastics with which he won the Roland Garros 2019 final for the #LaMejorAsistencia charity auction, with the intention of raising as many funds as possible and helping people who are suffering in this crisis due to the coronavirus

Rafa Nadal has donated one of the t-shirts with which he played the final of Roland Garros 2019, and won, against Dominic Thiem for the #LaMejorAsistencia charity auction. The 12-time French Grand Slam clay champion is confident that “the auction will be as high as possible” since the funds raised will go “to all these people who are suffering so much and who need our support.”