Rafa Nadal does not get wet when asked about the football Super League

First appearance of Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó TrophyIt is a classic that one or several football questions appear at the press conference, one of his passions.

Normally the focus of attention was on a Champions League or La Liga tie. But the current topic is the creation of the Super league, in which his team, Real Madrid, is.

He was not blunt in the answer because he lacks more information, as he commented, to form an opinion of this competition that has caused an earthquake in football in particular and the world of sports in general.

This is what he commented Rafael Nadal: “I don’t have a clear opinion. Something has been announced that is not one hundred percent clear to this day. I would not like to take a wrong step. We are all suffering with this pandemic, sports have been hit economically and it is logical that solutions are sought. I do not know if it is the correct decision or not, if football will benefit or not. I can be wrong when I give my opinions, but at least when I think about things I try to be informed and in this case I am not sufficiently informed to give an opinion ”.