In the last days, Rafael Nadal He has offered interviews to various media through videoconferences in which he has reviewed practically everything regarding current affairs, not only tennis but the one that our country is experiencing with the management of CoVid-19, something that has earned him some Another criticism and so his uncle Toni had to come out to defend him on the radio. One of the media with which Rafa has spoken has been La Voz de Galicia, where he commented on quite interesting aspects about him and the commented matter of the possible Coronavirus vaccine, which brought so much tail when Novak Djokovic He confessed that he did not want anyone to force him to be vaccinated and that he wanted to study well what to do when the time came.

– Several countries are working on a vaccine for CoVid-19 and there is talk of the possibility that in the case of tennis, the agencies will make it mandatory in order to compete with full guarantees. Djokovic dropped that he did not agree with having to be vaccinated.

“Everyone is free and I am nobody to demand anything from anyone but one must abide by the rules that are in the circuit. If they force us to get vaccinated, Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to continue playing tennis If the ATP or the ITF compel us, we will have to do it just as we already have restrictions when taking medicines for doping controls. We have to follow the rules. “

– As for how the break affects you on a personal level, Rafa Nadal reflects on what it means to not be able to compete in this 2020 and what that can affect his career.

“This does not affect everyone the same. It is not the same someone with 38 years as Federer or another with 21. If this had happened to me with 21, I would say that it is horrible but I would still have the whole career ahead. With more years, You have less options to win important titles for our career. It will affect me as well as others with my age and with a worn body like the one I have. It will require a lot of work to be 100% again. I am confident that I will aspire to everything again. coming back. “

– Rafa speaks precisely of being able to add more titles in his career and it is that this break comes when he was in the midst of fighting for the greats and contesting number 1 for Djokovic, being the two best in the world when all this happened. Even so, Nadal is not obsessed with wanting to be the one with the most Slams in Big 3.

“I make my career and I do not live worried about the one next door. One must be satisfied with what one does and what I am doing during my career. Once we finish, if Roger or Novak are older than me, that it won’t change my happiness tomorrow. “

– By last, Nadal reflects on how he would like to be remembered tomorrow. Occasionally he has spoken about this but it is still something necessary for everyone to read it again and perhaps be able to apply this same idea in everything one does.

“For me, beyond titles, the most important thing is personal relationships. Because the race passes, but relationships remain. It does not matter having 30 Grand Slams if you do not have friends. You will not be happy like that. It is better not to have titles but going to work every day, with your modest salary and having good friends. That gives you more happiness than all the money you can have. “

