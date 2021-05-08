Rafa Nadal disconnects from tennis bandose in Mallorca before flying to Rome

Updated 08/05/2021 – 15:45

Rafael Nadal yielded yesterday in the rooms of the Mutua Madrid Open against Alexander Zverev and went directly to the press room. He wanted to leave the capital of Spain as soon as possible to return to his native Mallorca and enjoy at least one day in the Mediterranean Sea.

That is what the tennis player has done this Saturday. He has posted a photo on his social networks while going to the island’s waters and warning that he will leave tomorrow for Rome, the next stop on the circuit with the 1000 Roman Masters.

Nadal seek on the Italian soil to regain the confidence in his shots that he lost in Madrid and also the second place in the ranking to be second seeded in the draw for the Roland Garros draw. In this way, he will avoid a direct duel with Novak Djokovic until a hypothetical final.

Rafa, champion nine times in the brick dust of the Foro Italico, debut on Wednesday with the winner of the match between the local Jannik Sinner and the Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Last season, in a contest that was held in mid-September as a result of the pandemic, he lost in the antepenultimate round to Argentine Diego Schwartzman.