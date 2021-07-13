Rafa Nadal destroys Diego Schwartzman and is in the semifinals

Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros / .

Rafael Nadal has qualified, this time with suffering, for the fourteenth time for the semifinals of Roland Garros after defeating Diego schwartzman.

The Balearic, 35 years old and world No. 2, won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0 in 2h. 45 ‘ of intense work before Diego Schwartzman, whose name was chanted many times by the stands, which grew in number (from 1,000 to 5,000 people, officially) before the reduction of precautionary measures against Covid.

💪 @RafaelNadal, to the semis of #RolandGarros !!! Impressive his game against @dieschwartzman. What a great gift they have given us both! 👏👏 📱📺💻 And now ‘Passing Balls’ to analyze the victory pic.twitter.com/CN4ZH2kJSf – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 9, 2021

The proof that he had to squeeze himself to the maximum is seen in a data: he raised the speed tip of his serve to the 200 kilometers per hour.

In the quarters, Schwartzman was measured today, in a Philippe Chatrier, which, finally, looked like a ‘Grand Slam’ center court. Up to 5,000 people were able to meet when the protocols in France were softened on Wednesday.

The fans interpreted the duel as a David against Goliath and quickly took off their masks once they applauded Rafa’s infinite resume at the French Open. Diego, Diego, Diego“, it sounded.

Nadal will not miss the appointment of the semifinals on Friday, waiting to meet this Wednesday rival, at night. If there is a reunion with the Serbian Novak Djokovic or surprise visitor in the figure of the Italian Matteo berrettini.