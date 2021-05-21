Rafa Nadal deposits the trophies of Rome and Barcelona in his museum

As is tradition, Rafa Nadal has deposited in the Rafa Nadal Museum both the twelfth title won in Barcelona As the tenth trophy he raised in Rome. Both are now available for all fans who wish to visit them at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar facilities.

Through this message, Rafa wanted to thank all the fans for the support received during these weeks: “Hello everyone, I am already here back home before facing the last tournament of the clay season, which is Roland Garros. I am here in the museum where I leave these two trophies that for me have been very important and have meant a lot. First, the Conde de God de Barcelona trophy that was obtained a few weeks ago and is now available here in the museum at the Academy for those of you who want to come and visit it. This past week the tenth title was also obtained in Rome, which has been a very special moment for me and I am also going to leave it here in the museum for those of you who want to come and visit it, so I leave it here on display with the other nine. Thank you very much and I hope you like it and that you visit the museum. It is much more than a museum of mine and tennis, it is a museum of sport in general. That, surely you will enjoy it and you will like it, since you can also do dynamic activities that are special. A big hug to everyone and thank you “.

The Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience is the first and only exhibition of Rafa Nadal trophies in which, in addition to Collecting his 20 Grand Slam titles, he collects the highlights of his sports career from when he started playing tennis when he was just a child until today. The tour is done through his trophies, but also through the shirts and shoes with which Rafa won each of the Grand Slam finals that he has played throughout his career. In addition to knowing first-hand the achievements of one of the best tennis players in history, on the exhibition floor, visitors will acquire a global vision of the history of contemporary sport thanks to the memories and objects donated by some of the main figures in the history of world sport like Michael Jordan, Fernando Alonso, Pau Gasol, Roger Federer, Mireia Belmonte, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo … and many more.