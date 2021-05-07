Rafa Nadal continues crushing the youngest and is in the quarterfinals of Madrid

Rafael Nadal He has the illusion of a youth even if he turns 35 on June 3. An age that allows you to treasure valuable experience. He has been through all kinds of situations since he entered the elite in the spring of 2005. He has not left the top-10 group since then, gradually becoming a tennis legend.

Ambitious in the right measure to meet his sporting goals, he also takes to the track with the humility of a beginner, willing to find problems, to suffer regardless of the ranking or the qualities of the rival.

He does not trust the big stars, his most direct rivals. Neither of the new tennis players, those who aim to star. Showed his teeth to Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who turned 18 years old yielding to his idol, also crushed a more trained Alexei popyrin, Australian 21 years old and 76 in the world and with the ATP title of Singapore in his record.

It is a lesson in the present and also a warning in the medium term in case he meets Popyrin, a young man of 1.96 meters with a lot of strength and potential. On his racket he has a ‘cannon’. He was tamed by the king of wisdom and perseverance, a Rafa Nadal who quickly found the way to crush the spirits of a newcomer, whom he surpassed by 6-3 and 6-3 in 1h.20 ‘.

This Friday, in the quarterfinals (not before 3:00 p.m.), a different test for the five-time champion of the Mutua Madrid Open, against the German Alexander Zverev, which also appears in the record of this Masters 1000 ATP and that surpassed the british Daniel evans by 6-3 and 7-6 (3).

Nadal has seven consecutive victories from Godó to Madrid. He is fine with his blows, he has recovered a serve that he has only delivered once in this match, when he was 4-1, with a margin of error. The sun and heat accompany, favoring fast track conditions, in which the Balearic ball jumps with its heights and devilish effects.

He was accurate and took advantage of the rookie errors of a rival who aims high, as much as his 196 centimeters in height, which allow him to do ‘aces’ regularly (8), serve regularly at more than 200 km / h. Popyrin also hits hard forehand and backhand. He is a junior champion at Roland Garros, although his abilities make him more dangerous on hard.

Popyrin won the first seven points of the match without letting the earth king touch the ball. But with 0-40 in the second game came Nadal’s first lesson: in delicate moments, get the best out of yourself, hold on to the track. He traced those balls of ‘break’ and with the 1-1 gave a radical turn to the crash, he made it his.

In an instant from a potential 0-2 Popyrin to 4-1 Nadal, more forceful and regular against an opponent capable of the best but showing his youth in the form of failure.

Nadal led the pass to the quarterfinals without detours. On the right path. A notch in the premiere of his track record with Popyrin. It also counts for the future.